Vikings fans get ready for season start with kickoff rally

Vikings fans packed Commons Park outside U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday as the team got ready for the start of the regular season.

The Vikings held a "kickoff rally" to gets fans excited for week one. On Sunday, the team will host the Atlanta Falcons at home.

At the park on Saturday, rock star Bret Michaels headlined a concert and party that featured Vikings legends, cheerleaders, Viktor the Viking, and the Skol Line.

Among the crowd was superfan Sir Skolt, who is thrilled about the start of the season. And he is showing no mercy for Vikings opponents.

"Viking gameday is victory day," he said. "We got to take down our enemies. Starting with Atlanta on Sunday, take them down."

Vikings kickoff is Sunday at noon. If you're not at U.S. Bank Stadium, you can watch the game live on FOX 9. Before the game, FOX 9 has your pregame coverage with Vikings GameDay Live starting at 9:30 a.m.