Vikings edge rusher Jonathan Greenard named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Jonathan Greenard had a big day against his former team as the Minnesota Vikings beat the Houston Texans 3-7 on Sunday, and was honored by the NFL on Wednesday.

Greenard was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Why it matters

Greenard had a single-game career-high three sacks and four tackles. His three sacks were also the most in the NFL last week.

"Really cool to see him making such an impact here early on," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said.

It’s the first honor in Greenard’s career. He also helped limit the Texans to 38 rushing yards and just seven points. The Vikings’ defense, led by Brian Flores, is allowing just 10 points per game this season through three weeks.

The award is the first for the Vikings in 2024 and gives them four defensive winners since the start of last season. It also marks the 12th NFC Player of the Week award under Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell in 37 games.

What’s next

The Vikings face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, looking for a 4-0 start.