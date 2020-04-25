Vikings Draft Day 3: Minnesota selects 11 rookies in final 4 rounds

Minnesota raked in rookies this offseason, drafting 15 players over seven rounds, a record for the team.

Most of those selections came on Saturday, the third and final day of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Vikings drafted 11 players between Round 4 and 7.

Like any other mid-to-late round rookie, the Vikings' newest additions are looking to prove themselves and earn a spot on their team.

Out of all the Vikings draft picks, perhaps no one will be working harder than fifth-round pick K.J. Osborn. As a grad transfer from Buffalo, Osborn led the Miami Hurricanes in a number of stat categories including receptions, receiving yards, punt return yards, and all-purpose yards.

In his year in Miami, and his first four seasons with Buffalo, Osborn gained a reputation as a worker.

"I'm a blue-collar, hard worker, you know, one of the hardest workers in the room," said Osborn. "I come first, I leave last, I'm a bottom-line guy. I'm coming to get the job done. I'm self-motivated, I'm ready to go, I'm excited."

And while he's putting in work in the NFL, Osborn is also pursuing his Master's degree in criminal justice. After the NFL, he dreams of being an agent with the FBI or Secret Service.

