Vikings DE Everson Griffen out for Sunday's game after car crash

article

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen was placed in concussion protocol following a car crash early this week and will miss Sunday’s game.

Head coach Mike Zimmer said Griffen got into a crash after swerving to avoid hitting a deer.

Griffen has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. The Vikings injury report also listed linebacker Anthony Barr and cornerback Harrison Hand as out and linebacker Eric Kendricks as questionable.