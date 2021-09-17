Expand / Collapse search

Vikings DE Everson Griffen out for Sunday's game after car crash

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota Vikings
Everson Griffen #97 of the Minnesota Vikings walks through the tunnel prior to the NFC Divisional Round Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California.  (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images / FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen was placed in concussion protocol following a car crash early this week and will miss Sunday’s game. 

Head coach Mike Zimmer said Griffen got into a crash after swerving to avoid hitting a deer. 

Griffen has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. The Vikings injury report also listed linebacker Anthony Barr and cornerback Harrison Hand as out and linebacker Eric Kendricks as questionable.