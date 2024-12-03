Vikings DC Brian Flores sports ‘Van Ginkel’ shirt for Iowa flood victims

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores held his weekly session with reporters on Tuesday at TCO Performance Center.

He walked up to the podium sporting a "Van Ginkel" T-shirt. He’s showing some love for outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. Away from football, the Iowa native is helping his home state recover from devastating flooding this summer.

"This is my Van Ginkel shirt. It can be purchased at the team store, all proceeds go to flood relief in Iowa," Flores said. "Figured I’d show Gink a little love, because he’s been playing some good ball."

Why it matters

Van Ginkel’s hometown was hit hard by flooding, including his childhood home. FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich sat down with Van Ginkel before the season talk about what e’s doing to help flood victims.

On the field, Van Ginkel has nine sacks, 59 tackles and has two interceptions returned for touchdowns.

Kirk Cousins reunion

The Vikings host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, which marks Kirk Cousins’ return to Minneapolis for the first time since leaving in free agency. The Falcons are 6-6, and Cousins has thrown for more than 3,000 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Cousins threw four interceptions last week in a 17-13 loss to the L.A. Chargers.

"I know the kind of narrative is that he had a tough game last week, but he’s played some good football I think the people in this building know what Kirk can do," Flores said. "This is going to be a major challenge, he’s a bounce-back type of guy, so I’m expecting his best."