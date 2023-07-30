Vikings, Danielle Hunter agree to 1-year deal for 2023 season

article

Danielle Hunter’s hold-in at Minnesota Vikings training camp has apparently come to an end after four days.

The team announced Sunday morning it has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the star pass rusher worth up to $20 million for the 2023 season. According to multiple reports, Hunter will make $17 million guaranteed with a with a clause that prevents him from getting the franchise tag in 2024. Hunter could become an unrestricted free agent after the 2023 season.

Hunter reported to Vikings’ training camp on Tuesday with other veterans, but has not been on the practice field, even as a spectator, during the first four days of practice. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said Saturday, before the first practice open to fans, he talks daily with Hunter and he has his own schedule.

"I have not tried to hide my feelings, Danielle Hunter is a very special player and as soon as we can get him out here, you guys will see him out here and our fans will see him out here," O’Connell said Saturday. "We continue to work towards that positive outcome, positive solution. Having 99 in Purple would be my choice on that."

Hunter missed the Vikings’ entire offseason program, including mandatory mini camp, seeking a new contract. He was due to make just $5.5 million this season after getting 10.5 sacks in 17 starts last year. There had been reports throughout the offseason that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the front office were fielding trade calls for Hunter, but he’ll remain on the Vikings’ defensive line opposite Marcus Davenport as a new edge rushing duo.

Hunter missed the 2020 season with a herniated disc in his neck, then suffered a season-ending torn pec against the Indianapolis Colts seven games into the 2021 season. He showed his worth last year in his first fully-healthy season since 2019. Hunter is entering his eighth season with the Vikings, having earned three Pro Bowl selections and is a two-time All-Pro pick. He has 71 sacks in 73 career starts.

The Vikings are off Sunday and have their first padded practice on Monday at TCO Performance Center. We’ll see if Hunter is on the field.