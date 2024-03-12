Dalton Risner: ‘I’ve never asked for a bag, just a starting guard contract’

article

The negotiating window ahead of NFL free agency opened late Monday morning, and apparently the phone isn’t ringing off the hook for Dalton Risner.

He appeared in 15 games and made 11 starts last season for the Minnesota Vikings, taking over the left guard spot after Ezra Cleveland got traded. He’s one of several offensive line free agents looking for a new contract, and is watching as his colleagues get paid.

It appears he’s getting frustrated that he doesn’t have a deal in place for the 2024 season, and went to social media on Tuesday.

"Just in case anyone was wondering… I’ve started 73 games over 5 years in the league… missing only 4 games due to injury… earning the starting spot amongst 3 different coaching staffs… I’ve never asked for a bag, simply just a starting guard contract," Risner posted.

He spent his first four seasons with the Denver Broncos before coming to Minnesota last year.