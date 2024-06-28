Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell ranked No. 12 in NFL by Jomboy Media

article

The Minnesota Vikings have about four weeks until training camp starts at TCO Performance Center, so it’s as good a time as any to talk about power rankings.

Kevin O’Connell has already experienced the highs and lows of being a head coach in his first two seasons. He’s won a division title, and missed the playoffs entirely. One media outlet has O’Connell near the top third of the NFL when it ranks head coaches.

Jomboy Media on Friday released its head coach power rankings. They have O’Connell at No. 12. Not surprisingly, Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs is No. 1. O’Connell ranks third among NFC North Division head coaches. Dan Campbell, fresh off the Detroit Lions’ first division title in 30 years and a run to the NFC title game, comes in at No. 5. Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers is right behind him at No. 6. Matt Eberflus, who was on the hot seat after last season with the Chicago Bears, comes in at No. 24.

O’Connell went 13-4 in his first season replacing Mike Zimmer, and led the Vikings to an NFC North title. Their playoff time was short-lived, with a home loss to Daniel Jones and the New York Giants. Last year, the Vikings went 7-10 and missed the NFC Playoffs.

There’s renewed optimism that the Vikings will take a step in 2024, but what that means we don’t know. Justin Jefferson has a new contract, Kirk Cousins walked in free agency and Sam Darnold is the presumed new starting quarterback. Aaron Jones is the new lead running back, and T.J. Hockenson is working his way back from major knee surgery.

Brian Flores has new tools to work with on defense, specifically Jonathan Greenard, Blake Cashman, Andrew Van Ginkle, rookie Dallas Turner and Shaq Griffin in the secondary.

Since Day 1 at TCO Performance Center, O’Connell has stressed communication and collaboration within all levels of the team. We’ll see how that translates as it pertains to the 2024 season.