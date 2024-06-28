Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Washington County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 10:15 PM CDT, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Pepin County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 AM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Le Sueur County, Murray County, Redwood County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell ranked No. 12 in NFL by Jomboy Media

Published  June 28, 2024 1:20pm CDT
Minnesota Vikings
Head coach Kevin O'Connell of the Minnesota Vikings looks on before the start of the game against the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Giants 27-24.  ((Photo by David Berding/Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings have about four weeks until training camp starts at TCO Performance Center, so it’s as good a time as any to talk about power rankings.

Kevin O’Connell has already experienced the highs and lows of being a head coach in his first two seasons. He’s won a division title, and missed the playoffs entirely. One media outlet has O’Connell near the top third of the NFL when it ranks head coaches.

Jomboy Media on Friday released its head coach power rankings. They have O’Connell at No. 12. Not surprisingly, Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs is No. 1. O’Connell ranks third among NFC North Division head coaches. Dan Campbell, fresh off the Detroit Lions’ first division title in 30 years and a run to the NFC title game, comes in at No. 5. Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers is right behind him at No. 6. Matt Eberflus, who was on the hot seat after last season with the Chicago Bears, comes in at No. 24.

O’Connell went 13-4 in his first season replacing Mike Zimmer, and led the Vikings to an NFC North title. Their playoff time was short-lived, with a home loss to Daniel Jones and the New York Giants. Last year, the Vikings went 7-10 and missed the NFC Playoffs.

There’s renewed optimism that the Vikings will take a step in 2024, but what that means we don’t know. Justin Jefferson has a new contract, Kirk Cousins walked in free agency and Sam Darnold is the presumed new starting quarterback. Aaron Jones is the new lead running back, and T.J. Hockenson is working his way back from major knee surgery.

Brian Flores has new tools to work with on defense, specifically Jonathan Greenard, Blake Cashman, Andrew Van Ginkle, rookie Dallas Turner and Shaq Griffin in the secondary.

Since Day 1 at TCO Performance Center, O’Connell has stressed communication and collaboration within all levels of the team. We’ll see how that translates as it pertains to the 2024 season.