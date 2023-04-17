Vikings center Garrett Bradbury happy to be back in Minnesota

Garrett Bradbury walked into TCO Performance Center on Monday getting plenty of hugs, handshakes and smiles from his teammates and coaches.

The Vikings started their offseason workout program on Monday, and it was a very real possibility Bradbury wouldn’t be in the picture. The 2019 first round draft choice went into free agency after the Vikings didn’t pick up his fifth year option. He sat down with his wife, and they agreed they wanted to be somewhere they’d live, like the locker room and the coaches.

"In thinking about everything we wanted, Minnesota had it all. We love it here, this past four years turned into home for us," Bradbury said. "We’re both really happy to be back. You come back in the building today and you’re like there’s a chance I wasn’t here. It just reassures you made the right decision and I’m happy to be back."

What he was waiting for was the offer. He’s back on a three-year deal worth more than $15 million.

"This checked every box we had, and it’s only getting better. Got the offer and let’s do it, let’s run it back," Bradbury said.

Bradbury missed five games last season with a back injury that he says is healthy now. There’s also continuity in the offensive line room, with 11 of 12 players from last year back, including the starting five. He spent two months in the offseason working out with Blake Brandel and Ezra Cleveland in Arizona, and had Brian O’Neill in his ear about returning.

"That’s pretty unique. It’s as close a position group as I’ve been around," Bradbury said.

KJ OSBORN READY TO COMPETE FOR NO. 2 RECEIVER ROLE

KJ Osborn came to the Vikings’ facility Monday and admitted things felt different. Several veterans from last year’s team are not there after signing with other teams in free agency. One of them was a friend in the receiver room in Adam Thielen.

The Vikings released Thielen in a cost-cutting move, and he’s now with the Carolina Panthers.

"This will be a little different. I was talking to Harry (Harrison Smith) today like how do you even do it? The guys that you came in with, nobody is here right now," Osborn said. "That’s the NFL. Definitely a little different with no AT, I actually just talked to him on FaceTime. He’s our guy, that’s my brother so I talk to him a lot still."

With Thielen gone, the No. 2 receiver job behind Justin Jefferson appears to be Osborn’s to lose. Osborn had 60 catches for 650 yards and five touchdowns last season, and has a combined 12 touchdowns the last two years.

He had 10 catches for 157 yards in a comeback win over the Colts that won the division. So what was the difference the back half the season? He points to a book he read, "Chop Wood, Carry Water," on the process to becoming great.

"I just continued to work every single day and I stayed patient and stayed consistent. I tried to show up every day, I do my job and the plays will come. I just want to win," Osborn said.

Osborn said he woke up Monday, took some time to reflect and almost got emotional while thinking about his opportunity. He was a fifth round pick in 2020 when many thought he would go undrafted.

"That’s been my path, kind of wait my turn, grind it out. That gives me a sense of appreciation when I do get in these roles. If I can be completely honest, I know this is an opportunity," Osborn said. "I’m excited about the opportunity, I think AT was an excellent example for me. I’ve never seen AT have a bad day, a lot of the things I learned was from Adam."