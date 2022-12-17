Vikings C Garrett Bradbury to miss 2nd straight game with back injury

article

The Minnesota Vikings host the Indianapolis Colts at noon Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, and can win their first NFC North Division title since 2017 with their seventh home win of the season.

They’ll have to do it without center Garrett Bradbury, who will miss his second straight game with a back injury. Bradbury was among the Vikings’ inactives released 90 minutes before kickoff. The Vikings will get back safety Harrison Smith, and left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who has missed the last three games in the concussion protocol.

Smith is back after missing last week’s loss at Detroit with a neck injury. The Vikings’ defense is looking for a bounce back game against the Colts after allowing the Lions to collect 464 total yards, including 330 yards and a pair of touchdowns from Jared Goff. The Vikings allowed at least 400 total yards for the fifth straight game, a franchise record.

The Vikings need a win to not only take the division title, but stay ahead of the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 2 seed in the NFC Playoffs.