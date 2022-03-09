Vikings add Tyler Williams to training staff, Grant Udinski to coaching staff

The Minnesota Vikings raised a few eyebrows earlier this week, parting ways with certified athletic trainer Eric Sugarman after 16 years with the franchise.

Wednesday, team officials announced that Tyler Williams would be his replacement. Williams was named the team’s executive director of player health and performance. Williams spent the last 15 seasons with the Rams in both St. Louis and L.A. as the team’s director of sports science. He was the assistant athletic trainer during the Super Bowl victory.

"Tyler led the cutting-edge sports science efforts with the Rams that played a huge role in the success there," Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said in a statement. "He is extremely bright and a great leader. I’m excited about the positive impact he will make for the Minnesota Vikings."

Williams was the NFC’s recipient of the Tim Davey Assistant Athletic Trainer of the Year after the 2020 season.

The Vikings have also added Grant Udinski as assistant to O’Connell, and in special projects. Udinski will assist O’Connell in day-to-day coaching operations across the organization, and lead efforts in special projects. He comes to Minnesota after spending two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

It's a similar role to one O'Connell had in San Francisco, when now Vikings' general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah worked in footbal research and development.