Vikings activate WR Adam Thielen from reserve/COVID-19 list

article

It appears the Minnesota Vikings will have one of their top receivers back when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings activated Adam Thielen from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, and he’s expected to be on the practice field. He reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 23, and spent 10 days in quarantine as a result.

"I think he'll be ready to go," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told reporters Wednesday morning.

Thielen missed Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers, and watched Kirk Cousins lead the offense on a game-winning drive from his Twin Cities home.

His celebration after the win, filmed and posted to social media, went viral and gave a weekly glimpse of what it’s like to be a die-hard Vikings fan.

Thielen had the NFL lead with 11 receiving touchdowns through 10 games. Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs passed him with three on Sunday, and has 13 on the season. The Vikings’ franchise record for receiving touchdowns in a season is 17, set twice by Randy Moss.

Advertisement

Thielen has 49 catches for 646 yards on the season. The Vikings enter Sunday's game 5-6, have won four of their last five and are one game out of a playoff spot with five games left.