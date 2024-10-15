Vikings acquire Cam Akers from Texans for running back depth

article

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 5, but the Minnesota Vikings aren’t waiting that long to add to their roster after a 5-0 start.

The Vikings announced Tuesday they’ve acquired running back Cam Akers from the Houston Texans for a conditional 2025 draft pick. Akers had played in five games for the Texans this season and had 40 carries for 147 rushing yards and a touchdown, as well has four catches for 16 yards and a touchdown. Against the Vikings in Week 3, Akers had nine carries for 21 yards and one catch for eight yards.

Why it matters

There’s some concern about the health of Aaron Jones after he injured his hip against the New York Jets in London, but Jones was on the practice field Monday at TCO Performance Center after the bye week. The Vikings traded for Akers last year, and in six games he had 38 carries for 138 yards and one touchdown. He also had 11 catches for 70 yards.

His season ended after tearing his Achilles. Akers has familiarity Kevin O’Connell and Wes Phillips, and knows the Vikings’ offensive system well.

The Vikings’ other running backs are Ty Chandler and Myles Gaskin. Chandler lost a fumble against the Jets, and Gaskin is largely on special teams.

What’s next

The Vikings host the Detroit Lions on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium with the top spot in the NFC North Division on the line.