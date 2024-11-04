Vikings are 6-2, but have a specialists problem

The Brief Kevin O'Connell says kicker Will Reichard and long snapper Andrew DePaola could miss time due to injuries Christian Darrisaw is set to have knee surgery on Monday O'Connell is seeking clarity on hits to Sam Darnold that went without penalties for a safety, and a defensive TD



The Minnesota Vikings are 6-2 after snapping a two-game losing streak in beating the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football, but all is not perfect at TCO Performance Center.

Kevin O’Connell has a problem on his hands with a position group that largely goes unnoticed: His specialists are not healthy. Rookie kicker Will Reichard has a quad injury that could force him to miss time. If that’s the case, the Vikings would have to bring in another kicker.

Reichard’s streak of 34 straight made kicks ended Sunday after missing wide right from 53 yards out. Later, he clanked a 31-yarder off the right upright. He did make three second half extra points, and all of his kickoffs went for touchbacks. But his health is uncertain, at best.

"With how he’s performed up until this point, I would imagine that was a contributing factor in him missing a couple kicks. Tough dude and loves being out there with his teammates," O’Connell said.

Long snapper Andrew DePaolo has a hand injury that will require a procedure, and O’Connell said he’s a candidate for short-term IR. They’ll likely have to bring in another long snapper to replace the two-time Pro Bowler. Is there anyone on the team that could fill in?

"We do have a couple guys, I’m sure if we asked for volunteers we’d have a few hands go up in the room," O’Connell said. "We’ll look to solidify it with something a little more sustainable than that for the short term."

Christian Darrisaw to have knee surgery

O’Connell said Christian Darrisaw will have knee surgery on Monday. He suffered torn ligaments late in the first half after his left leg got rolled up on against the L.A. Rams on Thursday Night Football. In his absence, the Vikings traded for Cam Robinson, who made his debut Sunday night after less than 72 hours with the team.

KOC seeking clarity on Darnold hits

Two straight games Sam Darnold has taken costly hits that should’ve been penalized, and resulted in points for the other team. Two weeks ago, officials missed a face mask that resulted in a safety.

Sunday night, Darnold got clothes lined just below his chin in the first quarter, fumbled and the Colts ran it back for a touchdown. The officials immediately threw a flag, then picked it up. O’Connell was not happy.

"It’s part of my conversation, especially recently, in the 90-minute meetings leading into games. I’ll continue to seek as much clarity so that I know how to coach our team," O’Connell said. "I know what the rule is, I know what the language of the rule is and my opinion of what took place last night on that play or a play 10 days before that really does not matter. I’m learning that very quickly."