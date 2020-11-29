Video shows WR Adam Thielen going wild as Vikings get unlikely win at home

article

Perhaps no one was excited as Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen on Sunday as the Vikings were able to pull out a win at home versus Carolina.

In videos captured on Instagram by his wife, Thielen is seen intently watching the game from home.

In the video, Thielen is screaming, yelling, and eventually celebrating as he watches the intense final moments of the Vikings win on Sunday.

The Vikings were trailing late when wide receiver Chad Beebe muffed a punt with just minutes left on the clock. The Panthers recovered, deep in Vikings territory, leading 24-21.

Somehow, the Vikings were able to hold Carolina to a field goal and then drive down the field for a touchdown -- which was caught by Beebe -- win put them ahead.

In the video, Thielen is seen cheering with his family as the Vikings celebrate at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Thielen was unable to play on Sunday due to the league's COVID-19 protocol.