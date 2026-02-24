USA Women’s Hockey players arrive in Minneapolis after winning Olympic gold

The Brief A contingent of Minnesota players on the U.S. Women's Hockey Team arrived home to Minneapolis Tuesday night, just days after winning an Olympic gold medal in Italy. The Americans beat Canada 2-1 in overtime in the gold medal game, with Taylor Heise assisting Megan Keller's game-winning goal. Team USA featured six Minnesota Frost players. They resume their PWHL schedule at Montreal on Sunday.



The U.S. Women’s Hockey Team is still on cloud nine after beating Canada 2-1 in overtime to capture Olympic gold.

Tuesday night, a contingent of Minnesota players arrived home after a series of long flights and a few delays due to a massive winter storm on the East Coast. They landed just before 10 p.m. and were greeted to a small welcome home celebration from family and friends.

Gold medalists come home

What we know:

Taylor Heise and Grace Zumwinkle spoke reporters at baggage claim, and both had been up for more than 24 hours straight. Heise actually had a timer for how long the trip home took.

"Twenty four hours and six minutes," she said joking.

The fatigue is worth it, and they now can all themselves gold medalists for the rest of their lives.

"We’re super excited to be home and to share this with all our fans," Zumwinkle said.

Heise assists on golden goal

Why you should care:

Megan Keller got the game-winning overtime goal for the Americans in the win over Canada. It came off a pass from Minnesota native Taylor Heise, who has won virtually everything there is to win in women’s hockey. Now she’s a gold medalist, and had a hand in the game-winner.

"It’s amazing, being able to chase your dreams is unbelievable. Representing Minnesota is amazing. Minnesota is our home, anyone asks where we’re from, we say Minnesota with a proud face," Heise said.

PWHL season resumes

What's next:

Many players in the Olympics are on rosters in the Professional Women’s Hockey League. Six players on Team USA play for the Minnesota Frost.

The Frost resume action on Sunday, March 1, at Montreal.