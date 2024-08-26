Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell: Andrew Rock

Friday night on "Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell," Dawn sits down 1-on-1 with Olympic gold medalist and Bethel men’s track and field coach Andrew Rock.

Rock shares his story of how he went from winning races at recess in Wisconsin to winning gold in the 2004 Olympic games in Athens as part of the 4x400 relay team. This year at Bethel – 20 years later – his team captured the National Championship in the very same race!

Rock’s story is one of perseverance, a love of training and the details and of making dreams come true.

Watch the video for this week's episode of "Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell," featuring Andrew Rock.