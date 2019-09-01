Twins surpass single-season record for team homeruns with 6 blasts on Saturday

article

The Twins have set a new record for team homeruns in a single season after another hot night on the bats Saturday.

The team hit six homers Saturday night against the Detroit Tigers to put them in the top spot. A ninth-inning blast by Mitch Garver -- his second homerun of the night -- pushed the team over the top.

The Bomba Squad now holds the new single-season record at 268 homeruns.

But, the firepower wasn't enough for the night as the Tigers still finished with a 10-7 win over Minnesota.