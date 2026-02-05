Minnesota United's Coachella Valley matches to air on FOX 9+

The Brief Minnesota United's preseason matches will be televised and live-streamed. The Loons will play three games at the Coachella Valley Invitational. The first game is at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 7.



Minnesota United fans can catch the Loons' preseason games on FOX 9+ this month.

How to watch the Loons on FOX 9+

How to watch:

The Loons will face Sporting Kansas City at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 7; D.C. United at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 11; and Charlotte FC at noon on Feb. 14. All games will be held at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California. Fans can watch on FOX 9+.

The backstory:

This marks Minnesota’s fourth year participating in the Coachella Valley Invitational. Last year, the Loons had a mixed performance, winning against Sporting Kansas City but losing to both LA Galaxy and New York City FC.

Minnesota United FC has been a key player in Minnesota's soccer scene since 2013, competing in Major League Soccer and other levels. Allianz Field in St. Paul serves as their home ground.

How to watch FOX 9+

What you can do:

FOX 9+ is your ticket to local sports. It reaches nearly 2 million homes and can be found on Comcast channel 10/807, DirecTV channel 29, DISH channel 29, Spectrum channel 10, Mediacom channel 10/803, and Over-The-Air channel 9.2.

In addition, these games will be available on FOX 9+ on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV.