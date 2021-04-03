Twins put 3B Josh Donaldson on IL after tweaking hamstring in opener

article

After suffering an injury in the first inning of the Twins' Opening Day loss to the Brewers, third baseman Josh Donaldson will miss at least 10 days after being placed on the injured list on Saturday.

Donaldson injured his hamstring Thursday while running bases in the top of the first inning after hitting for a double.

The Twins will call up outfielder Brent Rooker from its Taxi Squad to replace Donaldson. Rooker will be in uniform for Saturday's game against Milwaukee.

Donaldson will mist the Twins' next series on the road versus the Tigers as well as the team's home opener against the Mariners on April 8.