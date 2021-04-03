Expand / Collapse search

Twins put 3B Josh Donaldson on IL after tweaking hamstring in opener

By FOX 9 Staff
Minnesota Twins
Josh Donaldson #20 of the Minnesota Twins in action against the Baltimore Orioles in a spring training game at the CenturyLink Sports Complex on March 09, 2021 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Mark Brown / Getty Images)

(FOX 9) - After suffering an injury in the first inning of the Twins' Opening Day loss to the Brewers, third baseman Josh Donaldson will miss at least 10 days after being placed on the injured list on Saturday.

Donaldson injured his hamstring Thursday while running bases in the top of the first inning after hitting for a double.

The Twins will call up outfielder Brent Rooker from its Taxi Squad to replace Donaldson. Rooker will be in uniform for Saturday's game against Milwaukee.

Donaldson will mist the Twins' next series on the road versus the Tigers as well as the team's home opener against the Mariners on April 8.