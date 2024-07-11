Twins infielder Willi Castro replacing Jose Altuve in MLB All-Star Game

article

Carlos Correa isn’t the only Minnesota Twins player headed to Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game.

The Twins and MLB announced Thursday that utility infielder Willi Castro is headed to his first All-Star Game. Castro is replacing Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve, who is unable to play due to injury.

Castro has played in all 93 games this season as the Twins are 53-40, contending for the American League Central Division title and in a solid position in the Wild Card Playoffs. Castro is hitting .268 with seven home runs, five triples, 22 doubles and has 29 RBI in 328 at-bats. He’s been one of many players to step up in the first half of the season as Royce Lewis has dealt with injuries.

He’s also been as steady as it can get defensively at second base, shortstop and third base. In 159 total chances in the infield, Castro has just four errors and 88 assists. He’s also played 43 games between center and left field.