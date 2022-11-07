Twins exercise option on Sonny Gray; Sano, Bundy, Archer become free agents

article

The Minnesota Twins’ day started Monday with shortstop Carlos Correa officially opting out of his three-year contract and becoming a free agent.

It ended with roster moves involving Sonny Gray, Miguel Sano, Dylan Bundy and Chris Archer. The Twins announced they exercised a club option on Gray, who finished 8-5 in 24 starts with a 3.08 earned run average, 117 strikeouts and just 36 walks in 119 2/3 innings pitched.

The Twins also declined options on Archer, Bundy and Sano. Archer went 2-8 in 25 starts with a 4.56 ERA in 102 innings. Bundy went 8-8 with a team-high 29 starts, and had a 4.89 ERA in 140 innings. Sano played just 20 games, missing most of the season with a knee injury suffered during a walk-off victory celebration.

Sano went 5-for-60 with one home run and three RBI. The moves mean Sano, Archer and Bundy all become free agents. It’s very likely that Sano has played his last game in a Twins’ uniform. Sano has been with the Twins since 2015, and was an All-Star 2017. In 2021, he hit 30 homers in 135 games.