Tony Finau coming to Blaine to defend 3M Open title at TPC Twin Cities

Minnesota’s golf event of the summer is less than two months away, and one of the top PGA Tour players in the game will be in the field at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.

Tony Finau, No. 12 in the latest World Golf Rankings, committed on Tuesday to defending his 2022 title. Finau shot a 4-under par final round and rallied from five shots behind Scott Piercy to win the 3M Open, and take home more than $1.3 million.

It was his third PGA Tour win. The following week, Finau made it two straight with a win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Finau, who joined the PGA Tour in 2015, has six career tour wins and more than $36 million in career earnings. He was featured on the first season of "Full Swing," a Netflix docuseries where a film crew followed around and profiled several PGA pros.

He was also featured on the Golf Channel’s reality show, "Big Break," before turning professional in 2007.

The 2023 3M Open is set for July 24-30 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.