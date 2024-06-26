Timberwolves get guards Rob Dillingham, Terrence Shannon Jr. in NBA Draft

Tim Connelly certainly isn’t afraid to make bold moves when it comes to trades and the NBA Draft.

The Minnesota Timberwolves traded with the San Antonio Spurs for the No. 8 overall pick in the first round Wednesday night and selected Rob Dillingham, a guard out of Kentucky. Connelly made the move without giving up the No. 27 pick, and without giving up a current player on the roster. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, they sent San Antonio an unprotected first round pick in 2031, and a protected 2030 pick swap.

Dillingham won the SEC’s Sixth Man of the Year Award in his freshman year at Kentucky. He averaged 15.2 points, 3.9 assists and played 23 minutes off the bench and was the Wildcats' second-leading scorer, shooting 44.4 percent from the perimeter. He scored in double figures in 27 of 32 games, and had at least 20 points eight times.

The Timberwolves needed a pure scoring threat, with Mike Conley Jr. on the back end of his career, and now get a scorer that can learn from Anthony Edwards.

"Playing with Anthony Edwards and the whole Timberwolves, they were in the Western Conference Finals. So it's really just a blessing because I get to learn from a lot of players and veterans and players that are real good. So them helping me is just a plus for me," Dillingham said Wednesday night from the draft.

The Timberwolves have not confirmed the trade.

TIMBERWOLVES TAKE ILLINOIS GUARD TERRENCE SHANNON JR. NO. 27 OVERALL

With the No. 27 pick in the draft, the Timberwolves selected Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. He filled the box score for the Illini, averaging 23 points, four rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, while shooting 36 percent from the perimeter last season. The Timberwolves had him in recent weeks for a pre-draft workout.

That was within a week of being found not guilty of rape and sexual assault charges in a Kansas court, stemming from a December 2023 arrest after an incident at a Kansas bar last September. He was immediately suspended, missed six games and promptly sued an Illinois court to be reinstated for a violation of his civil rights. Shannon went to trial earlier this month, adamant he was innocent and testified on his own behalf. Shannon was acquitted in the case.

With Shannon’s selection, the Timberwolves got two volume scoring guards in the NBA Draft Wednesday night. They still have the No. 37 pick Thursday night.