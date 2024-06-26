Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
from FRI 10:03 PM CDT until FRI 10:30 PM CDT, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Polk County
17
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Washington County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 10:15 PM CDT, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Pepin County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 AM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Le Sueur County, Murray County, Redwood County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County

Timberwolves get guards Rob Dillingham, Terrence Shannon Jr. in NBA Draft

By
June 26, 2024
Minnesota Timberwolves
FOX 9

The Timberwolves made a splash in the NBA Draft Wednesday night, getting Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham and Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Tim Connelly certainly isn’t afraid to make bold moves when it comes to trades and the NBA Draft.

The Minnesota Timberwolves traded with the San Antonio Spurs for the No. 8 overall pick in the first round Wednesday night and selected Rob Dillingham, a guard out of Kentucky. Connelly made the move without giving up the No. 27 pick, and without giving up a current player on the roster. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, they sent San Antonio an unprotected first round pick in 2031, and a protected 2030 pick swap.

Dillingham won the SEC’s Sixth Man of the Year Award in his freshman year at Kentucky. He averaged 15.2 points, 3.9 assists and played 23 minutes off the bench and was the Wildcats' second-leading scorer, shooting 44.4 percent from the perimeter. He scored in double figures in 27 of 32 games, and had at least 20 points eight times.

The Timberwolves needed a pure scoring threat, with Mike Conley Jr. on the back end of his career, and now get a scorer that can learn from Anthony Edwards.

"Playing with Anthony Edwards and the whole Timberwolves, they were in the Western Conference Finals. So it's really just a blessing because I get to learn from a lot of players and veterans and players that are real good. So them helping me is just a plus for me," Dillingham said Wednesday night from the draft.

The Timberwolves have not confirmed the trade.

TIMBERWOLVES TAKE ILLINOIS GUARD TERRENCE SHANNON JR. NO. 27 OVERALL

With the No. 27 pick in the draft, the Timberwolves selected Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. He filled the box score for the Illini, averaging 23 points, four rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, while shooting 36 percent from the perimeter last season. The Timberwolves had him in recent weeks for a pre-draft workout.

That was within a week of being found not guilty of rape and sexual assault charges in a Kansas court, stemming from a December 2023 arrest after an incident at a Kansas bar last September. He was immediately suspended, missed six games and promptly sued an Illinois court to be reinstated for a violation of his civil rights. Shannon went to trial earlier this month, adamant he was innocent and testified on his own behalf. Shannon was acquitted in the case.

With Shannon’s selection, the Timberwolves got two volume scoring guards in the NBA Draft Wednesday night. They still have the No. 37 pick Thursday night.