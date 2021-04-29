Timberwolves' Malik Beasley resumes on-court workouts, Jarrett Culver out for season

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday announced Malik Beasley is back on the court, working ot come back from a hamstring injury, and Jarrett Culver will miss the remainder of the season with a right ankle injury.

Team officials said Beasley underwent an MRI on Monday at Mayo Clinic Square, and continues to progress positively. He resumed on-court workouts on Tuesday, and will continue to be evaluated by the Timberwolves’ medical staff. Beasley, who signed a four-year, $60 million deal before the season, has played in 37 games and is averaging 19.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shoting 44 percent from the field.

Beasley had to miss 12 games earlier this season, suspended by the NBA for an arrest outside his Plymouth home last October. He was having the best season of his career before the suspension.

Culver has been plagued by foot and ankle injuries most of the season. He injured his right ankle on Jan. 25, and a recent MRI showed a loose body in the ankle. Culver will have arthroscopic surgery with debridement of scar tissue and loose body on May 7, and he will miss the rest of the season.

Culver had played in 34 games, starting seven, and averaged 5.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 41 percent from the field. The Wolves drafted Culver with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The Timberwolves have won three straight games and are 14th in the Western Conference with a 19-44 record.