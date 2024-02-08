Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns to compete in NBA All-Star 3-Point contest

article

Karl-Anthony Towns is back to defend his 2022 NBA All-Star three-point title.

The NBA and Minnesota Timberwolves announced Thursday that Towns will compete in the 3-point contest as part of the league’s All-Star Weekend. Two years ago, he beat Trae Young and Luke Kennard to become the first center in league history to win the three-point contest.

Towns is the Timberwolves’ all-time leader with 953 made 3-pointers.

Towns has started 50 games this season as the Timberwolves are one of the top teams in the West at 35-16. He’s averaging 22.7 points per game, and shooting 43.7 percent from the perimeter, the highest in his career.

Towns’ teammate, Anthony Edwards, will be in the All-Star Skills competition Saturday night with Paolo Banchero and Victor Wembanyama comprising a team of No. 1 overall picks. Chris Finch and the Timberwolves’ staff will coach the Western Conference in the NBA All-Star Game.