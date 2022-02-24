Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns donates $250k in COVID tests to schools

article

Fresh off his All-Star game appearance and being crowned three-point contest champion, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is making headlines again – this time for a donation.

Towns and Cue Health announced Thursday they will be donating $250,000 worth of COVID-19 tests to 50 schools across Minnesota and New Jersey. Increased access to the tests will help keep students in schools safely.

"My family was devastated by COVID-19, and highly accurate testing that we can rely on at home and on-the-go has been key as we work to recover and move forward," Towns said in a statement. "Through this donation, I'm hoping to bring peace of mind to the students and teachers in my communities, helping them get back to learning safely and confidently."

The Minnesota Timberwolves resume the season tonight at Target Center against the Memphis Grizzlies, eyeing a playoff spot for only the second time since 2004.

