Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards to appear in movie with Adam Sandler

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards once famously proclaimed he’s the best at everything he does – "A1 from day one" – as he puts it.

Although the Rising Star has proven the statement worthy of consideration on the basketball court, fans will soon be able to see whether or not it applies to acting as well.

A new Netflix feature film starring Adam Sandler titled "Hustle" will provide Edwards with his acting debut – alongside Former Timberwolves forward Juancho Hernangomez, who appears to be the focal point of the film.

The plot revolves around a former basketball scout who tries to revive his career by recruiting a player with a checked past from overseas to play in the NBA – no doubt a fitting story for Hernangomez given his own path from playing in Spain to professionally.

Alongside Sandler, the movie also features Queen Latifah, Ben Foster and Robert Duvall. It will be available for subscribers June 10.

In the meantime, the Timberwolves are having one of their best seasons in recent memory, and are eyeing a playoff spot currently.

