Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns approached to join gym basketball league because he's 'tall'

article

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is in the middle of a multiple year contract with the team, but that's not stopping one eager gym goer from asking the star to join a basketball team at his California gym.

Towns is hanging out in the Bay area ahead of the Wolves' preseason game against the Golden State Warriors Thursday night. According to a tweet Wednesday, Towns stopped at an Equinox gym in the Bay Area and was eating an acai bowl when he was received an interesting proposition.

"[A]sked if I would join a basketball league because I was 'tall,'" read the tweet from Towns. "I told him 'I'm out' and he said I look like I at least tried basketball in high school. In actuality he was right."

The clueless basketball lover wasn't terribly far off. Towns is indeed tall, standing at 7 feet tall. And he did play basketball at St. Joseph High School in New Jersey, but that career also extended to the University of Kentucky and the pros. This will be his fifth season with the Timberwolves.

But perhaps the eager rec leaguer knew exactly what he was doing. Last season, Towns averaged a double-double with 12.4 rebounds and 24.4 points per game. That would be quite the dominating presence in a recreational league.

"Equinox don't feel lonely, I get stopped in Minnesota all the time for possibly being a [University of Minnesota] player," read a second tweet by Towns.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.