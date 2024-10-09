Timberwolves change preseason game against Nuggets to Oct. 17 for WNBA Finals

The Brief The Timberwolves are moving a preseason game against the Denver Nuggets to Oct. 17 to accommodate Game 4 of the WNBA Finals The Lynx are in the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2017 Game 3 is set for Oct. 16 at Target Center. Game for, if necessary, is Oct. 18



The Minnesota Timberwolves were scheduled to face the Denver Nuggets in a preseason game Oct. 18 at Target Center.

The team announced Wednesday it has been moved to Oct. 17 With the Minnesota Lynx advancing to the WNBA Finals to face the New York Liberty, Game 4 of the series is scheduled for Oct. 18 at Target Center.

What it means

The Lynx are in the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2017 after eliminating the Connecticut Sun with an 88-77 win in Game 5 Tuesday night. Game 1 of the WNBA Finals is set for Thursday night in Brooklyn. Game 2 is set for Sunday afternoon, also in Brooklyn.

The best-of-five series comes to Minneapolis for Game 3 next Wednesday, a 7 p.m. start at Target Center. Game 4, if necessary, is Oct. 18. The only scenario where it wouldn’t be necessary is if the Liberty or Lynx win three in a row to sweep the series and win the WNBA title.

The regular season series

The Lynx should have some confidence going into the WNBA Finals. They faced the Liberty four times in the regular season, winning three of the match-ups. They won 84-67 in May, 94-89 in late June for the Commissioner’s Cup title and 88-79 on Sept. 15.