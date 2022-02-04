Timberwolves beat Pistons 128-117

article

Against a rebuilding Detroit Pistons team, the suddenly hot Minnesota Timberwolves did what they were supposed to do – beat them decidedly.

Newly announced Rising Star Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves scoring with 25 points, while recent standout Taurean Prince added another 23 points in only 24 minutes.

Just before tip-off Karl-Anthony Towns was informed he had been voted to his third All-Star game appearance, and followed the news by scoring 21 points himself (to go with 14 rebounds).

Though the Timberwolves started strong in the first quarter, Detroit would come ahead with a 67-65 lead at the half. The often-demonstrative Pat Beverley earned a technical foul in the half by seemingly defending Towns, who had recently received one himself complaining about a lack of calls.

In the second half the Timberwolves tightened up their play – after Edwards received a technical of his own early in the third quarter – to pull ahead despite cold shooting and ultimately take the lead.

After the game Edwards jokingly told reporters they would need to wait to ask questions until he was able to finish ordering McDonald’s on his phone – dining off the value menu still, until "his next contract." Given the trajectory his career is headed, his next deal should provide plenty of McChickens.

Now with a record of 27-25 on the season, the Timberwolves play the Pistons again next – this time at Target Center on Sunday.

Advertisement

Currently ranked seventh in the Western Conference, for the first time in a while – aside from "the Jimmy Butler year" – the Wolves are eyeing playoff positioning heading into the All-Star break.