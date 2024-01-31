Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards fined $40K for criticizing officials

article

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $40,000 by the NBA for comments criticizing the officiating in Monday night’s 107-101 win at Oklahoma City.

It’s a fine he’ll gladly pay. It’s also the largest fine a player has received this season for publicly criticizing the officials.

Edwards finished with 27 points and was irate with the officials after a dunk with 1:57 to play. He thought he was fouled by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as he attacked the rim. Replays clearly show Gilgeous-Alexander grabbing his left arm.

He made some headlines for his postgame comments.

"Cheating a** refs," Edwards shouted as he celebrated with Gobert postgame. "I don’t know, I don’t know and I’m going to take the fine because the refs did not give us no calls tonight. We had to play through every bump, every grab, I don’t know. I don’t know how we won tonight, big shout-out to my team."

In the big picture, the Timberwolves shot 13-of-15 from the free-throw line in the win. Gilgeous-Alexander by himself was 15-of-16 for the Thunder.

The NBA released its last two-minute reports from Monday’s games on Tuesday afternoon. The league ruled it was correct that there was no foul on Gilgeous-Alexander, calling the contact marginal.

What really matters is that the Timberwolves remain atop the Western Conference at 33-14. But the top four teams – Minnesota, Denver, Oklahoma City and the L.A. Clippers – are separated by just two games.