Timberwolves announce 3 preseason games starting December 12

The Timberwolves are set to take to the floor of the Target Center for the first time since March next month.

Friday, the team announced its 2020 preseason schedule. The team is planning to play three preseason contests, starting with two games at home versus the Grizzlies on December 12 and December 14.

The team will then head on the road to play the Dallas Mavericks on December 17.

Earlier this month, the NBA announced this year's preseason would be shortened to just three to four games per team to take place over a week period.

The NBA also reached an agreement with the players union on a slightly shortened 72-game season which would start December 22 -- about two months later than normal.

The league was forced to re-adjust its season after the COVID-19 pandemic led to a multi-month shutdown in March. Teams resumed play in a bubble format in July, which is typically when the playoffs would normally be wrapping up. However, this year the NBA Finals extended into October -- which is typically when preseason games are getting underway for the league.

The Wolves were not part of the NBA bubble, as they had already been eliminated from playoff contention. But, this year, the team will start the year with two new key additions: Number one overall draft pick Anthony Edwards and former Wolves guard Ricky Rubio, who rejoins the team after a draft night trade.