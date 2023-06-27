Teemu Pukki signed by Minnesota United to fix minor problem: scoring goals

article

The day Minnesota United fans have eagerly anticipated is here: The Loons have announced the signing of Finnish striker Teemu Pukki, a proven goalscorer.

The team has been seeking a reliable #9 since Christian Ramirez's departure in the 2017-2018 season. Adrian Heath, the head coach, highlighted this during Tuesday's announcement of Pukki's signing.

"He's a gold standard, proven goalscorer," Heath said. "His goal-scoring record in the Premier League, the Championship, and the Finnish National Team speaks for itself."

At 33, Pukki is moving to Minnesota after five seasons with Norwich City in England - one in the Championship and four in the Premier League. Over 210 matches, he scored 88 times and provided 29 assists, becoming a fan favorite and the club's fourth all-time leading scorer.

Pukki is famous for his "poacher" abilities, demonstrating excellent timing in short, quick, curved runs between defenders. Yet, Minnesota United Technical Director Mark Watson believes his game extends beyond that. "On the field, it's pretty simple: He's an elite goal scorer. I think he's got a lot more to his game than that. He’s a really good soccer player and he can hold the ball, bring others into play," Watson said.

MNUFC could use the help. They currently stand outside the playoff spots in the Western Conference and have only scored 17 goals in 18 games.

Pukki will be looking to link up with his Finnish international teammate Robin Lod once the midfielder recovers from injury. Pukki holds the honor of being Finland's all-time leading goalscorer, boasting 38 goals in 112 appearances since his debut in 2009.