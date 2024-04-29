Suns’ guard Bradley Beal after Wolves’ sweep: ‘I’ll be damned’

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves are moving on in the Western Conference Playoffs after sweeping the Phoenix Suns, despite Bradley Beal all but guaranteeing that wouldn’t happen.

Before Sunday night’s Game 4, a 122-116 Wolves win to seal the series 4-0, Beal told reporters, "I’ve never been swept a day in my life, so I’ll be damned if that happens."

The Suns held exit interviews on Monday, with their season now over. Beal stepped up to a podium and before he was even asked a question, he said, "Well I’ll be damned, man." At the very least, he’s a man of his word and leaned into his own comment. Shane Young, an NBA writer with Forbes Sports, captured the moment.

It drew a few chuckles from the media scrum. He laughed it off himself.

The Timberwolves, after a 56-win regular season, will face the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals if they can finish off the L.A. Lakers. In the meantime, they’ll get some rest and be happy to wait. A week off before facing the Suns did them wonders.