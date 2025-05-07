Steph Curry out at least 1 week with hamstring injury

article

The Brief The Golden State Warriors will be without star Steph Curry for at least a week. He suffered a hamstring injury in Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday night. Curry won't play in Game 2, and is unlikely to play in Games 3 and 4. Curry's absence presents a golden opportunity for the Timberwolves to take control of the series.



The Minnesota Timberwolves lost Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals Tuesday night at Target Center, but the Golden State Warriors will be without star Steph Curry for at least a week.

Curry suffered a hamstring strain early in the second quarter of Tuesday night’s game, and was quickly ruled out for the game. He scored 13 points in 13 minutes.

An MRI done Wednesday revealed Curry has a Grade 1 hamstring strain. He’s expected to be out at least one week.

What it means

Why you should care:

Curry will not play in Game 2 Thursday night at Target Center. He would also likely be out for Games 3 and 4, Saturday and next Monday, in Golden State. It presents a golden opportunity for the Timberwolves, who are already favored to advance to the Western Conference Finals, to take control of the series. Curry is the Warriors' best offensive player, and one of the greatest

The earliest Curry would conceivably try to return would be in an elimination scenario for either team.

A rough shooting night in Game 1

What we know:

The Timberwolves could not have played worse offensively in Game 1. They missed their first 15 shots from the perimeter, and finished 5-for-29 from three-point range. In their last two playoff games, they’re shooting an NBA-record 12-for-76 from the perimeter. Their 31 first-half points Tuesday night were also a record-low.

The Timberwolves are looking to get back to the Western Conference Finals for the second straight year, which has never happened in franchise history.