Chris Finch calls out Anthony Edwards in Timberwolves Game 1 loss to Warriors

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves lost Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals to the Golden State Warriors 99-88 Tuesday night at Target Center. Steph Curry left the game in the second quarter with a hamstring injury and did not return. Chris Finch called out Anthony Edwards after the loss. Edwards missed his first 11 shots from the field. The Timberwolves started 0-for-16 from the perimeter and finished 5-for-29.



The Minnesota Timberwolves lost Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals to the Golden State Warriors 99-88 Tuesday night at Target Center, with Steph Curry not playing the entire second half.

Curry left the game in the second quarter with a hamstring injury, and did not return. But the Timberwolves played so horribly on offense, Curry’s absence did not matter.

A horrendous night from 3

What we know:

The Timberwolves couldn’t hit a shot from three-point range, and it proved costly with Curry going down injured. Minnesota missed 16 straight shots from the perimeter, went 0-for-15 from three-point range in the first half and finished 5-of-29 for the game. That’s after going just 7-for-47 from the perimeter in eliminating the Lakers.

Anthony Edwards missed his first 11 shots from the field before going 9-of-22 on the night and finishing with 23 points. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch directed much of his criticism postgame at Edwards.

"It starts with Ant. I thought Anthony struggled early, and you could just kind of see the light go out a little bit. It was one of those games where he came out with a pre-determined mindset of what he was trying to do, rather than just playing the game that was in front of him," Finch said. "What is there to talk about? You’re the leader of the team and you’ve got to come out and set the tone. If you’re shot’s not going, you still have to carry the energy. If I’ve got to talk to guys about having the right energy coming into the opening second round game, then we’re not on the same page."

"I feel like I played great defense, just couldn’t do nothing on offense. Just couldn’t finish. I got everything I was looking for, I just couldn’t finish," Edwards said.

Edwards was shocked to learn that the Timberwolves going 12-for-76 from the perimeter between the last game against the Lakers and Game 1 against the Warriors was the worst in the history of the NBA Playoffs.

"That's how it goes, you know what I'm saying? You have stretches where you shoot the ball really well, and you have stretches where you shoot the ball really bad. You just hope the good out-weigh the bad," Edwards said. "Tonight we didn't shoot the ball well, but tonight is over."

Warriors depth hurts Wolves

Dig deeper:

Without Curry, Draymond Green, Buddy Hield and Jimmy Butler all stepped up for the Warriors. Hield had 24 points, Butler had 20 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and Green had 18 points, going 4-of-5 from the perimeter in the first half.

The Timberwolves got 19 points from Naz Reid off the bench, but it wasn't enough.

Game 2 Thursday night

Timeline:

The Timberwolves host Game 2 Thursday night at Target Center, a chance to even the series 1-1 as Curry deals with a hamstring injury.