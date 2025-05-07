Timberwolves-Warriors: How to watch Game 2
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After the first game of the series saw the Golden State Warriors edge the Minnesota Timberwolves 99-88 on Tuesday night, the Wolves will look to regroup on Thursday for Game 2.
How to watch
What we know:
The Timberwolves and Warriors tip off at 7:30 p.m. for Game 2 of the best-of-seven series, with the game being broadcast on TNT – accessible through a cable provider, and streaming on services such as HBOMax and YouTube TV.
Game 3 is currently scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 10.
Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Steph Curry
The storylines:
There are plenty of storylines throughout the series for NBA fans.
The Timberwolves went just 1-3 against the Warriors this season, but Game 1 was the first time the Wolves played the Warriors with Jimmy Butler, who scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds on Tuesday night.
Butler was traded to the Timberwolves in June 2017, and lasted a little more than one year. He forced himself out of Minnesota after leading the reserves to a practice win over starters at a practice was followed by an outburst.
Draymond Green is also a player who Timberwolves' fans love to hate. He gave them public criticism as a TV analyst last year and choked Rudy Gobert during an in-game incident this past season.
The Timberwolves also passed on drafting Stephen Curry not once, but twice in the 2008 NBA Draft – instead taking Ricky Rubio No. 5 overall, and Johnny Flynn No. 6.
Series schedule
Dig deeper:
Here is a look at the schedule of games ahead:
- Game 3: Saturday, May 10 at Golden State — 7:30 p.m. CT on ABC
- Game 4: Monday, May 12 at Golden State — 9 p.m. CT on ESPN
- Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 at Minnesota — TBD on TNT
- Game 6: Sunday, May 18 at Golden State — TBD
- Game 7: Tuesday, May 20 at Minnesota — 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPN
What’s at stake
Why you should care:
A series win over the Warriors would send the Wolves to the Western Conference Finals, where they would face either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Denver Nuggets.