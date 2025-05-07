Timberwolves-Warriors: How to watch Game 2

article

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves will face the Golden State Warriors on Thursday for Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals. The two teams will tip off at 7:30 p.m., with the game being broadcast on TNT. The Wolves are trying to build off last year's trip to the Western Conference Finals in their quest for their first-ever NBA championship.



After the first game of the series saw the Golden State Warriors edge the Minnesota Timberwolves 99-88 on Tuesday night, the Wolves will look to regroup on Thursday for Game 2.

How to watch

What we know:

The Timberwolves and Warriors tip off at 7:30 p.m. for Game 2 of the best-of-seven series, with the game being broadcast on TNT – accessible through a cable provider, and streaming on services such as HBOMax and YouTube TV.

Game 3 is currently scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 10.

The storylines:

There are plenty of storylines throughout the series for NBA fans.

The Timberwolves went just 1-3 against the Warriors this season, but Game 1 was the first time the Wolves played the Warriors with Jimmy Butler, who scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds on Tuesday night.

Butler was traded to the Timberwolves in June 2017, and lasted a little more than one year. He forced himself out of Minnesota after leading the reserves to a practice win over starters at a practice was followed by an outburst.

Draymond Green is also a player who Timberwolves' fans love to hate. He gave them public criticism as a TV analyst last year and choked Rudy Gobert during an in-game incident this past season.

The Timberwolves also passed on drafting Stephen Curry not once, but twice in the 2008 NBA Draft – instead taking Ricky Rubio No. 5 overall, and Johnny Flynn No. 6.

Series schedule

Dig deeper:

Here is a look at the schedule of games ahead:

Game 3: Saturday, May 10 at Golden State — 7:30 p.m. CT on ABC

Game 4: Monday, May 12 at Golden State — 9 p.m. CT on ESPN

Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 at Minnesota — TBD on TNT

Game 6: Sunday, May 18 at Golden State — TBD

Game 7: Tuesday, May 20 at Minnesota — 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPN

What’s at stake

Why you should care:

A series win over the Warriors would send the Wolves to the Western Conference Finals, where they would face either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Denver Nuggets.