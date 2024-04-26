Rudy Gobert gets away with first quarter travel in Wolves Game 3 at Suns

article

Was it a French step or a traveling violation that went uncalled?

A first quarter sequence for Rudy Gobert had social media buzzing during the first quarter of Game 3 Friday night between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center.

Less than four minutes into the game, Gobert deflected and stole a Kevin Durant pass, and took it coast-to-coast for a lay-up. But Gobert took about five steps without dribbling before scoring off the glass. The play went without a whistle, as cameras caught the Timberwolves bench laughing after the play. The Suns' bench went ballistic, wanting a turnover.

Gobert has made an impact in the first two games of the series, perhaps playing with an edge after other NBA players had filled out a survey calling him an overrated player. He's a favorite to win the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year, after Naz Reid won the Six Man of the Year earlier this week.

The Timberwolves got out to a 15-8 advantage early and le 59-53 at half. They have a 2-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series. If they can beat the Suns Friday night, Phoenix faces elimination Sunday. The Timberwolves would have the chance to win their first playoff series in 20 years.