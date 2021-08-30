Report: Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. to have knee surgery, likely miss start of season

article

The Minnesota Vikings open the regular season in less than two weeks at the Cincinnati Bengals, and it’s likely they’ll be without tight end Irv Smith Jr.

According to Tom Pelissero with NFL Network, Smith Jr. is expected to have surgery for a meniscus injury in his knee and will likely have to miss the start of the season. It’s not clear when Smith suffered the injury. He made two catches for 39 yards in Friday’s preseason finale at Kansas City, and appeared to be in good spirits giving a sideline interview during the game.

Smith was poised for a breakout year as the starter at tight end after the Vikings released Kyle Rudolph in the offseason. He played in 13 games and made seven starts last season, finishing with 30 catches for 365 yards and five touchdowns.

Without Smith available, the Vikings tight ends are Tyler Conklin, Brandon Dillon and Zach Davidson. Conklin has been dealing with injuries throughout training camp, and his status for Week 1 at Cincinnati is not clear.

The Vikings also have injury concerns on the offensive line, and at linebacker. First round draft choice Christian Darrisaw was expected to grab a starting job, but he hasn't practiced after having two offseason surgeries for core/groin injuries. Anthony Barr also hasn't practiced since Aug. 5 due to an undisclosed injury.