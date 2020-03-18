Report: Vikings close to agreement with defensive tackle Michael Pierce

article

It appears the Minnesota Vikings have found their replacement for nose tackle Linval Joseph.

According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, the Vikings are closing in on an agreement for a three-year contract with Michael Pierce. The 6 foot, 340-pound defensive tackle was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2016 and just finished his fourth NFL season.

The Vikings cut Joseph late last week, and Joseph had reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the L.A. Chargers.

Pierce started 14 games last season for the Ravens, finishing with 35 tackles, a half sack, two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits. He played in 14 games with two starts in 2018, making 32 tackles with two tackles for a loss.

His best season so far came in 2017. In 13 starts, he made 49 tackles, had one sack, two fumble recoveries and two tackles for a loss.