Report: Karl-Anthony Towns returning to Wolves Wednesday against Clippers

Karl-Anthony Towns is reportedly making his return to the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night.

According to Shams Charania with The Athletic, Towns is expected to play Wednesday night as the Wolves host the L.A. Clippers at Target Center. Towns has missed the last 13 games after testing positive for COVID-19. Minnesota is 3-10 during that stretch.

He also missed time earlier this season after dislocating his left wrist in the second game of the season.

COVID-19 has hit Towns as hard as anyone with the Timberwolves. He lost his mother to health complications from the virus nearly a year ago, and has lost at least six family members due to COVID-19. It's not clear if Towns has suffered any symptoms, or their severity, but went immediately into isolation after his positive test.

Towns has played in just four games this year. He’s averaging 22 points, 12.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

The team listed Towns as doubtful on the injury report Tuesday night, but Ryan Saunders said earlier this week his return largely depended on his conditioning.

We’ll find out if Towns starts, and how many minutes he gets. The Wolves need every minute they can get out of their star, they’re last in the Western Conference at 6-18.