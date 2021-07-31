Vikings without 3 QBs, including Kirk Cousins, at TCO Stadium practice due to COVID-19 protocols

article

As the Vikings get ready for the team's Saturday night practice in front of fans at TCO Stadium, some players won't be suiting up due to COVID-19 protocols.

In a statement on Saturday, the team says multiple players with miss the night practice due to the protocols. According to a report from the NFL Network, three quarterbacks including Kirk Cousins and rookie backup Kellen Mond will be absent. Mond has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, while Cousins and Nate Stanley are considered "high risk close contacts."

A very clearly agitated Mike Zimmer spoke with reporters before Saturday night's practice at TCO Stadium.

"Quite honestly, going through everything we went through last year, I’m not surprised one bit. I am disappointed that this happened. I’m frustrated with, not just my football players that won’t get vaccinated. I’m frustrated with everybody, so we’ll just do the best we can. It’s disappointing," Zimmer said.

Zimmer added, "It’s why I think people should get vaccinated. This Delta variant is rough. You can see the cases going up every single day now, and it’s why for the sake of everybody’s health, it’s important. But some people don’t understand I guess."

Jake Browning, who is vaccinated, is the only quarterback available for practice. Zimmer said the other quarterbacks won't be back until they are cleared to return to TCO Performance Center. The Vikings' have their first practice in pads on Monday.

"He’s vaccinated, that helps to be the back-up. He’s going to get a ton or reps tonight. He’s out there, he’s available, that’s important. It’s important to be available when you’re playing football, a team sport," Zimmer said.

Vaccinations have been an issue for the Vikings, like many NFL teams, as franchises work to reach the threshold for looser restrictions.

Earlier this month, the NFL said teams may be forced to forfeit games if a COVID-19 outbreak prevented them from playing. This week, the team also announced offensive line coach Rick Dennison would shift to an advisory role due to a refusal to get vaccinated. Under NFL rules, top coaches and assistants must be vaccinated.

In addition to Cousins, Mond and Stanley, Bisi Johnson and Christian Darrisaw did not practice Saturday night. Johnson is out for the season after tearing his ACL in Friday's practice. Darrisaw is easing his way back from surgery that kept him out of a portion of off-season workouts. Third round pick Wyatt Davis also did not practice Saturday night.

VIKINGS HONOR KOREY STRINGER AT NIGHT PRACTICE

Before the Vikings started Saturday night’s practice at TCO Stadium, the team took a moment to honor legendary offensive lineman and Ring of Honor member Korey Stringer.

Stringer died on Aug. 1, 2001, after collapsing during a training camp practice in Mankato due to heat exhaustion. The Vikings did a video tribute to Stringer, held a moment of silence before starting practice and pained his Vikings’ jersey No. 77 on the field at the stadium. He played from 1995-2000 with Minnesota.

The Vikings, in conjunction with the NFL Foundation and Korey Stringer Institute, have created the Korey and Kelci Stringer Athletic Training Scholarship with a $50,000 endowment. The scholarship benefits training students with the National Athletic Training Association Research and Education Foundation. Applications for the initial 2022 scholarship will be accepted starting this fall.