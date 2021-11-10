PJ Fleck Show: Gophers face Iowa in battle for Floyd of Rosedale

It’s Week 11 of the PJ Fleck Show on Fox 9, and it’s Pig Week at the University of Minnesota.

The Gophers, after a tough 14-6 loss to Illinois at Huntington Bank Stadium, head to Iowa City on Saturday to face the No. 20-ranked Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Minnesota hasn’t beaten Iowa since 2014, there hasn’t been a win in Iowa City since 1999 and Fleck is 0-4 with the Gophers against the Hawkeyes.

Fleck joined Fox 9’s Hobie Artigue, Gophers analyst Ron Johnson and KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard to talk about Saturday’s frustrating loss to the Illini, and preview the annual battle for Floyd of Rosedale. Minnesota entered Saturday’s game against Illinois ranked No. 20 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, leading the Big Ten West and fresh off agreeing to a new seven-year contract with Fleck.

The Gophers allowed the first 14 points, and didn’t score until there was 4:49 left in regulation.

With three regular season games remaining, Minnesota still controls its destiny in the Big Ten West. Victories at Iowa, at Indiana and against Wisconsin, and the Gophers head to Indianapolis Dec. 4 to play for a Big Ten title.

Watch the video for this week’s episode of the PJ Fleck Show to get a preview of the Gophers and Hawkeyes in Iowa City on Saturday.