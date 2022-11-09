PJ Fleck Show: Gophers beat Nebraska, get ready for Northwestern

The PJ Fleck Show continues on Fox 9 and this week, the University of Minnesota football team is taking a two-game win streak into hosting Northwestern.

The Gophers had to come from behind to do it, but rallied from a 10-0 halftime deficit to earn a 20-13 win at Nebraska last Saturday. It’s Fleck’s fourth straight win over the Cornhuskers, as he improves to 5-1 against Nebraska. With Tanner Morgan unavailable for the second half due to an upper body injury, redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis led the Gophers to four scoring drives and the victory.

Coach Fleck joins Fox 9’s Pierre Noujaim, Gophers’ analyst Ron Johnson and KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard to talk about the win, and look ahead to facing the Wildcats. Linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin joins the show to talk about the season, and give an early look to Saturday’s game.

Northwestern is 1-8 on the season after losing to Ohio State 21-7 last week. The Wildcats’ only win this season came in their season-opener, over Nebraska in Ireland. The defense will be tasked with slowing down top running back and Maple Grove native Evan Hull.

For the Gophers, the big question is if Morgan returns, or Kaliakmanis gets his second start of the season.

Watch the video for this week’s full episode of the PJ Fleck Show on Fox 9!