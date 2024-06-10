Expand / Collapse search

Pete Bercich analyzes Vikings offseason moves

Published  June 10, 2024 11:56am CDT
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings are in their final week of the offseason workout program before players get six weeks off for the summer, then return for training camp.

Last week, everybody was in attendance for three days of mandatory mini camp at TCO Performance Center. That includes star receiver Justin Jefferson, who agreed to a four-year, $140 million contract extension before the start of mini camp.

Sunday night on FOX 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich sat down with Pete Bercich from the Vikings Radio Network to analyze the team’s offseason. Kirk Cousins is out, Sam Darnold is in, and they moved up in the draft to get J.J. McCarthy. They’ve added running back Aaron Jones, brought back Dalton Risner and added Robert Tonyan while T.J. Hockenson rehabs knee surgery.

Breaking down the Vikings defensive changes

Sunday night on FOX 9 Sports Now, Pete Bercich from the Vikings Radio Network sat down with Jim Rich to talk about the defensive changes ahead for the 2024 season.

On defense, Danielle Hunter, Jordan Hicks and D.J. Wonnum are gone. The Vikings added Jonathan Greenard, Blake Cashman, Andrew Van Ginkel and Shaq Griffin in free agency.

The Vikings have their last OTA session on Wednesday, then we wait to see what the team looks like in late July when training camp starts. The Vikings open the regular season Sept. 8 at the New York Giants.