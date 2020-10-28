P.J. Fleck Show: After loss to Michigan, Gophers prep for Maryland

The University of Minnesota football team has moved on from its season-opening loss to Michigan, and it’s now Week 2 of the P.J. Fleck Show on Fox 9.

This week, Hobie Artigue, Ron Johnson and KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard talk with P.J. Fleck about the opening loss to the Wolverines, how COVID-19 has impacted the Gophers and the Big Ten, Tanner Morgan’s play and we get an early look at their Friday night opponent, Maryland.

It's only one loss, but the Gophers are only guaranteed seven more regular season games. Friday also marks Minnesota’s first road trip under Big Ten COVID-19 protocols.

Hobie Artigue also has a sit down with veteran defensive back Coney Durr.

Watch the video to get everything you need to know about the Gophers heading into Friday’s game at Maryland.