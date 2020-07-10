No fans at Minnesota Vikings training camp this year

article

The Minnesota Vikings will not have fans at training camp this summer, following NFL protocols, FOX 9's Dawn Mitchell has confirmed. The Vikings are working at finding ways to give fans a virtual experience during camp.

NFL teams are permitted to hold up to two events at stadiums for fans, if fan attendance is permitted under local public health protocols and guidelines. Fans can’t have contact with coaches or players and can’t be in the first eight rows closest to the field at those events.

The Vikings reopened TCO Performance Center to about 60 front office staff in early June, with a strict protocol in place for staff working at the facility due to COVID-19 concerns. All employees completed training and a health survey and must go through a screening protocol when arriving to the facility daily, including a temperature check, and wear masks when not in their private offices.

A majority of Vikings players and coaches continue to work remotely. The team has been going through its virtual offseason program, and players are working out on their own or in small-groups.