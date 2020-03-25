NBA players reach out to Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns after his mother's Covid-19 diagnosis

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns went to social media overnight, unable to sleep after revealing his mother had been diagnosed with Coronavirus.

Towns was understandably emotional in his message on social media, pausing and fighting tears at times.

His mother is now in a medically-induced coma, fighting the virus. His father has been released from the hospital and is on mandatory quarantine.

“Every day I always tell her how much I love her. It’s been very difficult for me and my family, to say the least. She’s the head of our household, she’s the boss,” Towns said in the video. “This disease is real, this disease needs to not to be taken lightly. My family is going to keep fighting this, we’re going to beat it, we’re going to win.”

Coronavirus has already proved to be deadly and shut down the entire sports landscape. That all started with a positive test from Rudy Gobert, which forced the suspension of the NBA season, all NCAA winter championships and potentially the spring season. The NHL, MLB and MLS are all on hold.

In the hours since the news, several NBA players and friends of Towns have taken to social media to offer their support. The names include Donovan Mitchell, diagnosed with Covid-19 himself, Al Horford, former Wolves teammate Zach LaVine, Isaiah Thomas, Jusuf Nurkic and Joe Ingles.

Advertisement

More than 10 NBA players have been diagnosed with Coronavirus since the news on Gobert came down. Perhaps most notably is Kevin Durant, who signed with the Brooklyn Nets in free agency and is in the process of coming back from a torn Achilles.

Before the NBA suspended its season due to Coronavirus, the Wolves were 19-45 and Towns was recovering from a left wrist injury.