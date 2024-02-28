Naz Reid calls Anthony Edwards injury ‘Paul Pierce moment’ after Timberwolves beat Spurs

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the San Antonio Spurs 114-105 Tuesday night to improve to 41-17 on the season, and Anthony Edwards gave the Target Center faithful a good scare.

Edwards went down with what appeared to be a non-contact left leg injury late in the first half. He limped off the floor and had to be helped back to the locker room. It came on a night where they were already without Karl-Anthony Towns due to personal reasons.

Whatever Edwards’ ailment was, it didn’t last long. He started the third quarter and finished with 34 points and five rebounds. Naz Reid had 22 of the Timberwolves’ 47 bench points in the win, and FOX 9’s Pierre Noujaim caught up with Reid after the win.

"I kind of wasn’t really worried. It’s kind of like a Paul Pierce moment," Reid joked. "He’s had a few of those moments, and I knew he was going to come back. He’ll be alright."

Reid is referencing an NBA Finals moment where Pierce had to be carried off the floor and put in a wheelchair after an injury, only to return moments later.

Edwards told reporters in the locker room after the win he plans to play Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies at Target Center. Chris Finch’s fear was that it was a non-contact injury.

"He’s really tough. Thankfully he came back in the game," Finch said.

The Timberwolves, knock on wood, have been able to avoid the significant injury now 58 games into the regular season.